Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in custody after a pregnant teen was found dead in Selawik, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Floyd Stoney, 23, of Selawik, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter of an unborn child.

At 3:27 a.m. on Monday, troopers were contacted about the death of 18-year-old Kierra Foxglove. Village health aids said the Selawik teen’s death was suspicious in nature.

Later that morning, troopers from Kotzebue and Alaska Bureau of Investigation Western Alaska Major Crimes investigators responded to the village.

Following an investigation, troopers found that Stoney was responsible for the death of Foxglove and her unborn child, according to the dispatch.

Stoney is being held in the Kotzebue Regional Jail.

