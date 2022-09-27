Sunshine for Southcentral, with continued flood concerns for Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rains have led to flooding issues and landslides in Southeast, where an atmospheric river continues to remain in place. While the rain will be lighter today, the additional rain will likely lead to the possibility of additional flood concerns. Many flood prone rivers are already in the minor to moderate flood stage, with an additional inch of rain looking possible through the day. A flood watch remains in effect for much of the Northern Inner Channels through this afternoon, for excessive rainfall and flooding concerns. While the rain is set to lighten up through the day, many flood prone areas could see impacts through at least Wednesday or Thursday.

Southcentral will see plenty of sunshine into the afternoon hours, with temperatures warming once more into the lower 50s. It’ll be a beautiful day to get outdoors and soak up some fall sunshine and drier weather. The sunshine will be short-lived, as clouds are set to make a return into the overnight hours into Wednesday. This comes ahead of another round of rain that looks to build into the region. The low responsible for the incoming rain, will hover in the Bering Sea over the coming days, keeping most of the rain in Southwest Alaska.

We’ll see the best shot of rain for Southcentral arriving Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures holding into the upper 40s. While September will likely end on a wet note, the few dry days we’ve seen so far have been a welcoming trend of a nearly 2.5 month long wet pattern.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

