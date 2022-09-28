New report: Oil spills from offshore transportation way down

Trans-Alaska Pipeline System
Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (KTUU) (KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new government report says oil spills from tankers and pipelines in U.S. dropped dramatically from the last decade of the 1990s to the one from 2010 through 2019.

It says the amount spilled and dumped in wastewater from drilling rigs and production platforms has increased because there’s more work offshore. The report was released Wednesday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

It also says oil in runoff, largely from cars and cities, is the biggest source of ocean oil pollution, with natural seeps second and spills in third place. But it says hard data on oil in runoff is scarce.

