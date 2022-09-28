Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case

Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road and East...
Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road and East 32nd Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 22.(Rachel McPherron/Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the body of a woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road, Anchorage police are charging a man with murder in connection to the investigation, which was recently ruled a homicide.

The Anchorage Police Department charged 26-year-old William Gonzalez III with second-degree murder Wednesday, six days after he was brought into the Anchorage Jail for questioning.

Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road and East 32nd Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 22. Officers report that the woman, who was dead when they arrived, had injuries on her body.

Anchorage police say they contacted Gonzalez later that same day and brought him in for questioning. He was later jailed for probation violation offenses, according to police.

Detectives with the department classified the woman’s death Tuesday as a homicide, five days after finding her body and after determining she “died from injuries sustained during an assault committed by Gonzalez.”

If you are facing threatened or actual domestic violence, please discreetly call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis in Anchorage at 907-272-0100.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the...
Driver could face new charges after man dies from injuries in Anchorage crash
A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening...
Student taken into custody after threatening call led to Service High lockdown
Steven Downs (left) | Sophie Sergie (right)
Downs sentenced to 75 years for murder and assault of Sophie Sergie in Fairbanks

Latest News

A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening...
Student taken into custody after threatening call led to Service High lockdown
Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (KTUU)
New report: Oil spills from offshore transportation way down
Sept. 28, 2022 FastCast
Neighbors react to shelter plan
Neighbors express concern over assembly homeless housing plan