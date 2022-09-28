Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the body of a woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road, Anchorage police are charging a man with murder in connection to the investigation, which was recently ruled a homicide.

The Anchorage Police Department charged 26-year-old William Gonzalez III with second-degree murder Wednesday, six days after he was brought into the Anchorage Jail for questioning.

Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road and East 32nd Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 22. Officers report that the woman, who was dead when they arrived, had injuries on her body.

Anchorage police say they contacted Gonzalez later that same day and brought him in for questioning. He was later jailed for probation violation offenses, according to police.

Detectives with the department classified the woman’s death Tuesday as a homicide, five days after finding her body and after determining she “died from injuries sustained during an assault committed by Gonzalez.”

If you are facing threatened or actual domestic violence, please discreetly call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis in Anchorage at 907-272-0100.

