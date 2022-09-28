September to end on a wet note for Southcentral Alaska

Anchorage is currently experiencing the 9th wettest September on record
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine and dry weather Tuesday was a nice break from the ongoing rainy cycle for Southcentral Alaska, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

Cloudy skies have once again built back into Southcentral ahead of showers and breezy winds into the evening hours. While rain will be evident today, most of it will fall over coastal regions of Southcentral. Some isolated showers can’t be ruled out for inland regions of Southcentral, but the better shot will arrive overnight into Thursday.

Parts of coastal Southcentral will see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain today, with the heaviest rain occurring as the associated front moves inland. This will also be when winds across Southcentral begin to increase. Many areas across the region will see winds from 20 to 35 mph into the afternoon and evening hours, with the potential for higher wind gusts along the Anchorage Hillside, Turnagain Arm, Knik Arm and the gaps and passes of the mountains. The good news is winds will be short-lived as they are expected to die down into Thursday as the rain moves north.

Widespread rain moves out of Southwest Alaska and into Southcentral overnight into Thursday. Many areas will see anywhere from 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain through Friday morning, outside of coastal regions. Those areas could easily see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain, with localized heavier amounts. We’ll see some dry time, but it’s possible that with the incoming rain that September could end up as the seventh wettest on record.

As the rains move out of Southcentral, heavier rain moves back into the Panhandle as the week draws to a close. Another storm also bears watching for Alaska, as the remnants of a typhoon could bring wet and windy conditions to the Aleutians and Southwest by Friday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Latest News

