September rain aims at Alaska

Southeast and southcentral will see highest amounts
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend.

The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected.

Prince William Sound and the southern Kenai Peninsula will see the heaviest amounts, as a significant low rotates through the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasts predict one to two inches for Homer, Valdez, Cordova, and Seward with more than four inches.

Over the far western edge of the Aleutian Islands, another former tropical system will bring in wind, rain, and waves Thursday, with the front churning into southwest coasts into Friday. Winds in Dillingham are expected from the east 25-40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph mid-week.

The hot spot was Klawock with 63 degrees and the cold spot goes to Anaktuvuk Pass with 11 degrees.

