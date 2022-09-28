Threatening phone call places Service High School into lockdown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening phone call that put the school into lockdown.

Renee Oistad, spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department, said around 8:30 a.m. that the school is back open after the initial threat was called in around 7:30 a.m.

Oistad added that there have been no reports of injuries.

The threat to “cause harm on school grounds” was received via phone call at the school, Oistad said, activating patrol officers and School Resource Officers to respond and place the school into lockdown mode. Officers discovered a student at the school had made the phone call and took him into custody inside a classroom without incident.

Police said no weapons were brought to the school and the student did not carry out any actions to harm anyone after the phone call was made.

Charges for the student have been forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice, police said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

