Threatening phone call places Service High School into lockdown

A police spokesperson said school is back open after student taken into custody
A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening...
A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening phone call that put the school into lockdown.(Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening phone call that put the school into lockdown.

Renee Oistad, spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department, said around 8:30 a.m. that the school is back open after the initial threat was called in around 7:30 a.m.

Oistad added that there have been no reports of injuries.

The threat to “cause harm on school grounds” was received via phone call at the school, Oistad said, activating patrol officers and School Resource Officers to respond and place the school into lockdown mode. Officers discovered a student at the school had made the phone call and took him into custody inside a classroom without incident.

Police said no weapons were brought to the school and the student did not carry out any actions to harm anyone after the phone call was made.

Charges for the student have been forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice, police said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the...
Driver could face new charges after man dies from injuries in Anchorage crash
Steven Downs (left) | Sophie Sergie (right)
Downs sentenced to 75 years for murder and assault of Sophie Sergie in Fairbanks
Jamal Hall (File)
Man accused in 2016 Anchorage double homicide case pleads guilty

Latest News

Neighbors react to shelter plan
Neighbors express concern over assembly homeless housing plan
Neighbors react to shelter plan
Neighbors react to shelter plan
A report released Tuesday by SalmonState claims AIDEA has cost Alaskans $10B is lost investment...
Economic report slams AIDEA’s investment decisions
Juneau landslide response enters cleanup phase
Juneau landslide response enters cleanup phase