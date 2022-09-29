Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After losing her son Bruce in October of last year, Sandy Snodgrass has been advocating for education, awareness, and prevention of the fentanyl crisis that’s been plaguing the nation.

“The reason I do this is part of a mother’s job is to take care of her child,” Snodgrass said. “I needed to shout from the mountaintops that my son had died and that he was murdered.”

It’s a mountain she’s not climbing alone and a heartache felt by everyone who attended a viewing party at Snodgrass’ home on Wednesday afternoon. Snodgrass recently filmed on the set of the Dr. Phil show as part of a series on the fentanyl crisis currently sweeping the nation.

The talk show host invited family members from across the country who have lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning — including Snodgrass.

“Being able to show Bruce’s photograph and talk about Bruce on a national show does, very much, feel like I’m reaching the mountaintop of being able to tell people what happened to my child,” Snodgrass said.

About a dozen people joined Snodgrass to watch the first episode in a multi-part series by the CBS daytime show, each of whose lives has been affected by the lethal drug. One couple left about halfway through the show according to Snodgrass, it was too painful for them to continue to watch.

Another mom placed a framed photo of her son, Taegge Lee, next to a photo of Snodgrass’ son.

21-year-old Taegge Lee (left) and 22-year-old Bruce Snodgrass (Right) both died of fentanyl poisoning in 2021. (AKNS)

“When I meet another parent that has a child who has been poisoned to death by fentanyl we have a bond, an instant bond,” Snodgrass said. “The parents that I’m involved with in Alaska all want to reach other parents in any way they can to prevent more deaths from fentanyl.”

For Snodgrass, keeping the conversation alive is an important step in driving awareness. The Alaskan mother took her fight all the way to Washington D.C., where Senator Lisa Murkowski introduced “Bruce’s Law” on the Senate floor earlier this year. As far as Snodgrass is concerned, it’s a fight she’ll continue in honor of her late son.

“It’s a lifelong work as long as I’m able to do the work,” Snodgrass said. “As long as it helps me to be close to Bruce, I’ll keep doing it.”

Wednesday’s airing of the Dr. Phil Show was only the beginning of the series so Snodgrass’ segment has not yet aired. Individuals interested in tuning in can check their local listings here.

