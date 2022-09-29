Biden authorizes full funding of federal help for Western Alaska storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that full federal funding would be made available to help Alaskans recover from the powerful storm that devastated Western Alaska in mid-September.

According to a White House press release, the president’s major disaster declaration issued last Friday paid for 75% of the total eligible costs associated with the storm, with funding made available for “Public Assistance, Hazard Mitigation, and Other Needs Assistance.”

Thursday’s announcement increased the level of federal funds to 100% of the “total eligible costs for the first 30 days of the incident period.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration on Sept. 20, then announced Sept. 23 that state assistance would be available after touring several communities hit hardest by the storm.

The historic weather event formed from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok and ravaged the west coast of the state from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, racing through the Aleutian Islands and the Bering Sea before impacting the coast.

