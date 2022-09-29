Disaster assistance hotline launches for Western Alaska storm aftermath

Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In addition to issuing a disaster declaration following the destructive storm in Western Alaska, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the state have also activated the state’s individual assistance program.

Wednesday, the disaster assistance hotline officially opened for business to help individuals dealing with the aftermath.

Now that things are becoming more stable in western coastal communities impacted by the storm, the state said it’s time for people to apply for financial assistance.

Residents looking for financial help to pay for recovery costs must apply by Nov. 17, according to Jeremy Zidek with the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“Call the hotline, or go online to register, they’ll be registering for our state individual assistance and we’ll work with them to provide our programs as quickly as possible,” Zidek said.

Alaska delegates respond to devastating Western Alaska storm

Zidek said it’s important to apply for both state assistance and federal assistance, as well as meeting the deadline to file an application.

“When they do that, they’ll need to have some documents such as identification, proof of ownership — if they have that — a list of damages,” Zidek said. “Also photos and videos of damages are helpful, and proof of occupancy, something like a utility bill.”

Zidek recommends residents apply even if they do not have any of those items.

“If people can facilitate their recovery in some way, making repairs, or restoring their homes and doing some of that work themselves, please do that work and get yourselves back into a habitable home,” Zidek said.

He added that it’s important to keep receipts and records of progress in making repairs while continuing to apply for assistance.

Governor stresses need to rebuild Western Alaska communities affected by storm before winter arrives

“For our state individual assistance program, the maximum grant that people can receive for housing assistance to repair their homes is $18,950,” Zidek said. “For other needs, which can include transportation, critical personal items, furniture that may have been lost, and subsistence items, we can provide another $18,950.”

There’s also a temporary housing program at the state level, Zidek said, with an 18-month stay for homeowners and a three-month option for renters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state have different provisions and limits, but for those in need, Zidek said it’s worth applying for both.

Residents wanting to register for disaster assistance can find it on the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management site, or by registering on the phone by calling 844-445-7131.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening...
Student taken into custody after threatening call led to Service High lockdown
Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road and East...
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the...
Driver could face new charges after man dies from injuries in Anchorage crash
Neighbors react to shelter plan
Neighbors express concern over assembly homeless housing plan
Deb Seaton and George Gee own Side Street Espresso in downtown Anchorage
After 30 years in business a downtown coffee shop will shut its doors on Friday

Latest News

A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island.
Juneau landslide mostly cleared, road reopens
Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the...
Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm
Sandy Snodgrass - who lost her son to fentantyl poisoning in October of last year - watches...
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
Two more inmates have died while in the custody of Alaska’s Department of Corrections,...
Inmate deaths in DOC custody has ACLU demanding answers