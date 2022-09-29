Police: 3-year-old girl dies after tree branch falls on camper in ‘freak accident’

Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park...
Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park and campground site.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child was struck and killed by a tree branch at an area campground this week.

The Ocala Police Department reports the incident happened on Tuesday at an RV park and campground at Oak Tree Village on Blitchon Road, about 75 miles outside of Orlando.

The tree limb hit a 3-year-old girl who was camping at the site with her family in what officers are calling a “freak accident,” according to WCJB. Authorities said the girl was rushed to the hospital but later died.

According to officials, the girl was next to your 5-year-old sister when the branch fell but she was not injured.

Ocala police did not immediately release the family’s name.

The tree fell before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening...
Student taken into custody after threatening call led to Service High lockdown
Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the...
Driver could face new charges after man dies from injuries in Anchorage crash
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road and East...
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case

Latest News

Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Sandy Snodgrass - who lost her son to fentantyl poisoning in October of last year - watches...
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
Two more inmates have died while in the custody of Alaska’s Department of Corrections,...
Inmate deaths in DOC custody has ACLU demanding answers
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
Committee details justifications for firing Permanent Fund Corp. director
Committee details justifications for firing Permanent Fund Corp. director