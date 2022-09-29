September to end the month inside top 10 wettest

Scattered showers will carry us through the end of the month
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following some dry time across parts of Southcentral, rain continues to spread into the region. This wet pattern has brought Anchorage nearly 5 inches of rain for the month, enough to place it inside the top 10 wettest September’s on record. It’s a wet trend that has been with us since the middle of July where well over 15 inches of rain has fallen across Southcentral. We’ll hold onto scattered showers for most of the day, with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected from Seward through Prince William Sound. The rest of the Kenai and north through the valley, we’ll see anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall, with some localized heavier amounts. Lighter rain will fall for Kodiak and the Copper River Basin. While some breezy conditions are still with us this morning, expect winds to subside through the day. This comes as the area of low pressure to our west begins to fizzle out.

As rain shifts east out of Southcentral through the day, heavier rain will return to Southeast. This will come from the system currently impacting Southcentral and in incoming low that will move from the northern Gulf of Alaska. This will keep widespread heavy rain and breezy conditions for Southeast in the coming days. It’s possible that many areas could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain as the weekend arrives. The break in the rain was well needed, as it allowed many area waterways and flood prone areas to see waters recede.

Out west, the biggest impact will be the incoming typhoon just south of the Aleutians. The western Aleutians are under a hurricane force wind warning, as winds could gusts upwards of 95 mph near Shemya. The winds will weaken significantly into the night and through Friday as the remnants of the storm move into the Western Bering. This will be good news for western and Southwest Alaska, as the only impacts into the weekend will be an increase chance for rain showers and breezy winds.

The weekend is shaping up to bring scattered showers across Southcentral, with daily highs hovering near 50. As we close the door on September and welcome in October, there is a sign that warmer weather could greet us for the first half of the month.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

