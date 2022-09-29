Very wet and windy September weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large circulation of low pressure is bringing widespread rain to the west and Southcentral Alaska, and will spread to Southeast Alaska. Winds have picked up as the storm front moves in.

Hillside and inlet areas of Anchorage and Turnagain Arm will see southeast winds of 30-55 mph.

The wet and windy weather goes through Friday.

Southeast will deal with potential flooding as more rain washes across the region tonight through Thursday. Amounts of rain in the panhandle will be in inches. Juneau has a forecast of about four inches of rain through Friday.

A high wind advisory is in place for areas south of Delta Junction through the eastern Alaska Range. Winds are expected to gust 40-50 mph out of the southeast.

Meantime, well out west, the approach of former Typhoon Kulap will mean high winds, waves and rain will hit the Aleutian Islands tomorrow. The storm will continue northeast into the Bering Sea. Coastal residents should be aware and prepare for strong winds, waves and wet weather.

The hot spot was Klawock with 62 degrees and the cold spot was at Eielson Air Force Base with 21 degrees.

