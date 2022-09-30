Aleutian volcano to be renamed after former Rep. Don Young

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the wake of former Rep. Don Young’s passing after 49 years as Alaska’s lone congressman, the state’s current delegation is offering to rename several landmarks in honor of Young, including a volcano.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced a bill Thursday that would designate one of Alaska’s most active volcanoes — Mount Cerberus, located on Semisopochnoi Island on the Aleutians — as “Mount Young.”

The legislation, known as the Don Young Recognition Act, would also rename the Federal office building in Fairbanks the “Don Young Federal Office Building,” and the Job Corps Center in Palmer as the “Don Young Alaska Job Corps Center.”

Young passed away unexpectedly March 18 on a flight home to Alaska from Washington D.C.

The currently-named Mount Cerberus is one of three composite cone volcanoes on Semisopochnoi Island, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, and is closely monitored by geologists for seismic activity. Cerberus has not had any major eruptions in recent years, but often emits steam and ash clouds with minor seismic activity.

Murkowski and Sullivan both paid tribute to Young following the introduction of the bill, reminding Alaskans of the impact he left on the state, which they say is why they chose an active volcano to be renamed in his honor.

“Through this legislation, my goal is that we not only pay tribute to a great man who did so much for our state, but that it ensures that what he has done for Alaskans is not forgotten,” Murkowski said in a press release. “Don Young moved mountains for Alaska, it’s only fitting we name one after him — even if it is a bit unpredictable.”

“Having fought so hard for countless federal investments, projects and economic opportunities for Alaskans, it is a fitting tribute for some of these projects and lands to bear his name,” Sullivan said. “Future generations will be reminded of this larger-than-life Alaskan, a true man of the people, who was ceaselessly invested in improving the livelihoods of Alaskans.”

