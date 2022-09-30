Another ex-typhoon will effect the state

High wind warning for the western Aleutian Islands, gusts could hit 90 mph
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands.

A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength.

Rain will continue over Southcentral Alaska on Thursday night, turning to showers through Friday. The heaviest rain will cling to the east side of the region, clearing more slowly over Prince William Sound and the Copper River basin.

Southeast Alaska will have to deal with additional rainfall that will be measured in inches. The panhandle sees rain Friday, and more on Saturday. Juneau could see upwards of four inches through Saturday night. Sunday sees some clearing as high pressure builds over the region, bringing in some sunshine.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

