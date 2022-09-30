CDC: Some monkeypox cases more severe than ‘originally thought’

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are warning some cases of monkeypox are more severe than originally thought.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes some people with the disease have experienced debilitating symptoms.

Those symptoms include painful lesions, some of which have become necrotic and led to amputations.

Some patients have also experienced involvement of multiple organs and developed conditions including heart and brain inflammation.

Most of these severe cases are being seen in people who are also infected with advanced stages of HIV. Scientists say the same could happen in anyone whose immune system is compromised.

The majority of cases diagnosed in the U.S. have been mild to moderate. The U.S. has about 25,000 cases reported, and one death has been attributed to monkeypox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening...
Student taken into custody after threatening call led to Service High lockdown
Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road and East...
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
Deb Seaton and George Gee own Side Street Espresso in downtown Anchorage
After 30 years in business a downtown coffee shop will shut its doors on Friday
Neighbors react to shelter plan
Neighbors express concern over Assembly homeless housing plan
Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the...
Driver could face new charges after man dies from injuries in Anchorage crash

Latest News

According to the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association (APDEA), the delays are due...
Anchorage Police body camera discussion moves into arbitration, extending purchasing delays
Mayor Dave Bronson agrees to assembly plan for emergency shelter that includes the Sullivan...
Bronson administration okay with most of Assembly’s emergency shelter plan
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field with head, neck injuries
New owners of Wasilla four plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina