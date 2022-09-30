Players looking to secure a spot at state during the CIC region tournament

Players looking to punch their ticket to state at the CIC Regional tennis tournament(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cook Inlet Conference has the most tennis players in the state, and starting today they go head to head in singles and doubles matches to try and advance to the state tournament.

The Alaska Club East has four indoor tennis courts which will see non-stop action with boys and girls singles and doubles matches all being played simultaneously. Regions brings out quite a big crowd as well, nearly filling the balcony over looking the tennis courts.

“Regions seems stressful but it’s a tennis match you’ve played tons of tennis matches to get here and just think about that. Because if you think about all the people up in the balcony cheering, and the pressure, it can overwhelm you it’s easier said than done but that’s what we try to do,” said Bartlett High School’s head tennis coach Allen Clendaniel.

There are five different divisions with boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles. There is a lot going on almost all of the time, which can be overwhelming for some of the young tennis players. However, even though at times it may seem like an individual sport, it really isn’t.

“If it’s a tough match, your team is going to be up there cheering for you most of the time,” South Anchorage junior Aaron Griffin said. “It just kind of builds you back up to like where you can kind of like overcome it.”

To advance to the state tournament, a single player or a doubles team has to make it to the semi-finals, meaning they have to win at least two matches to punch their ticket.

To follow along with all of the brackets you can do so here.

