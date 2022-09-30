September rains launch Anchorage to 3rd wettest year on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers are still with ust his morning across Southcentral, with the heaviest rain expected to remain across eastern Prince William Sound. It’s here where an additional half an inch to an inch of rain is possible through the day. Meanwhile, the rest of Southcentral will likely see less than a tenth of an inch, with localized heavier amounts. The recent rains across the region have not only helped Anchorage to end the month as the 7th wettest on record, but propelled Anchoraged to into 3rd place for the wettest year. We’re a little over 6 inches away from surpassing 1989 and setting a new record for Anchorage.

Parts of Southeast will see a flood watch go into effect later this afternoon and lasting through Saturday. Widespread heavy rain could drop 1 to 4 inches of rain across parts of the panhandle and could lead to the potential for flooding. The biggest impacts look to be for the Northern to Central Inner Channels, where the heaviest rain will remain. The rain looks to let up into Saturday evening, with daily rain remaining into next week.

While we’ll dry out for Southcentral into the first half of the weekend, more rain is expected to return Saturday night into Sunday. The on and off rainy pattern will likely come to an end into next week, as more dry time looks to remain for a large portion of Southcentral. Daily highs in the coming days look to remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The Bering is in for a day of rough seas, as the remnants of Typhoon Kulap drift north over the Western Aleutians. The area continues to see hurricane force winds, with possible gusts up to 90 mph near Shemya. The strongest winds look to remain west of Adak, with the low expected to steadily weaken through the day. While the storm remains strong, it won’t pose much of a threat for western and Southwest Alaska. The biggest impacts will arrive into the weaken and will come in the form of breezy winds and periodic showers.

