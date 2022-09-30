Wasilla man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 murder

Sept. 30, 2022 FastCast
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with murdering a Wasilla teen in January of 2019 was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison Friday morning at the Palmer Courthouse.

Jordan Flowers, 23, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years suspended for second-degree murder, as well as 10 years supervised probation following his sentence by Palmer Judge Jonathan Woodman, who had delayed the sentencing on three previous occasions.

Flowers was 19 when he shot and killed fellow teenager Gunnar Swan in the early hours of Jan. 27, 2019, while sitting in a Jeep Patriot. Court documents showed that Flowers was sitting directly behind Swan in the Jeep when he put a handgun between the front seat and headrest where Swan was and pulled the trigger.

Flowers later testified that he “blacked out” for a moment and did not remember who shot Swan.

Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other — instead of the court — to find closure

Swan’s mother, Monika Swan-Armitstead, told Alaska’s News Source in August, after the most recent sentencing delay, that her son’s family and friends have found closure prior to knowing what the final sentence would be for Flowers.

“We’re choosing to find our own closure and to move forward and find healing in our lives, and I think to make that choice as a group together of people that loved Gunnar is tremendous,” Swan-Armitstead said. “Jordan Flowers, if you spend one more second of your life doing anything other than trying to serve the rest of humanity through love, compassion, and acts of service, you will do nothing to honor Gunnar’s life that you stole, my life that you utterly wrecked, and the lives of all those who loved Gunnar so dearly.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trees around a Wasilla apartment complex have been leveled by DOT to make room for a road...
New owners of Wasilla 4-plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees
Deb Seaton and George Gee own Side Street Espresso in downtown Anchorage
After 30 years in business a downtown coffee shop will shut its doors on Friday
Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road and East...
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
Two more inmates have died while in the custody of Alaska’s Department of Corrections,...
Inmate deaths in DOC custody has ACLU demanding answers
Fall in Anchorage, Sept. 2022
Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska

Latest News

Ash plume from the North Cerberus crater at Semisopochnoi.
Aleutian volcano may be renamed after former Rep. Don Young
Aleutian volcano to be named after former Rep. Don Young
Aleutian volcano to be named after former Rep. Don Young
Sept. 30, 2022 FastCast
Although approved by the Anchorage Assembly on Monday as part of its Emergency Winter Shelter...
Golden Lion won’t open as planned, Sullivan may house 300