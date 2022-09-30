WATCH: Hurricane hunter shares video of flight into Hurricane Ian before Florida landfall  

NOAA engineer and hurricane hunter shared a video of what it was like to take a plane trip into Hurricane Ian. (Source: Nick Underwood/NOAA/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent a plane on a rough flight into Hurricane Ian to collect data on Wednesday morning.

A video shared by hurricane hunter and engineer Nick Underwood showed what was a turbulent flight for the crew operating the instruments inside the aircraft.

“When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it,” Underwood tweeted alongside the video. “I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa on Florida’s west coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, part of the NOAA.

Ian remained a Category 4 storm into Wednesday evening, about 5 miles east of Punta Gorda. Maximum sustained winds stayed near 140 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

