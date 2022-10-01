Boy stuck in the mud off the Glenn Highway
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Currently, Mat-Su Borough Emergency Services are working on rescuing a boy who is stuck in the mud, off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River.
According to The Mat-Su Borough Emergency Services director, Ken Barkley, a call to the emergency service center was made at 12:29 p.m. this afternoon.
Alaska State Troopers and the Central Mat-Su Fire Department have been sent to the scene and are in the process of formulating a plan to help rescue the boy.
No further information has been given at this moment.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.
Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.