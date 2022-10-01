Campers say goodbye to a temporary home, as Centennial Campground closes tonight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Centennial Campground, which acted as a temporary homeless camp in Anchorage, closes its gates Saturday at 5 p.m.

According to the Municipality of Anchorage, they will not be forcing campers who are already at the site to leave. However, no new campers will be allowed on the property.

Workers spent Saturday circling around the campsite advising campers to go to the Sullivan Arena.

“We’re walking around, letting people know that the campground is going to be shut down to the public at 5 p.m. today and incentivizing people to seek a better place to go — which is the Sullivan arena,” the Housing and Homeless Coordinator for the Municipality of Anchorage, Alexis Johnson said.

Since 7:30 a.m., the city has been providing transportation for campers to Sullivan Arena. This year authorities warn campers that max capacity will no longer be 500. The arena will only be intaking 180 people.

“A lot of people we’ve been talking to, I said ‘you got to get there early if you don’t have a spot,’” Johnson said.

Johnson said many people she talked to seemed eager to leave once they realized how cold the weather was turning. Yet, some residents at the campground called Saturday’s moving day, a different name.

“It’s D-Day,” Stacey Clements, a camper at Centennial, said. “It’s time to go.”

Clements is preparing to enter her first winter of being homeless.

“I’m going to Sullivan because they are only taking so many people and I need that spot,” Clements said.

Clements had been living at the campground since July. The thought of moving today brought her to tears, as she said goodbye to a place that quickly became a community.

“It’s really sad, we became a community. There is a lot of bad out here but there’s a lot of good,” Clements said.

Margaret Felix said she is going to miss the security guards at the campsite. Felix and her partner began packing on Wednesday in preparation for their move Saturday. The duo attempted to pack all that they owned into the two crates or two bags that they are allowed to bring to Sullivan Arena.

The thought of leaving any belongings behind, Felix said, would be losing everything all over again.

“It will be like losing everything again, lots of things. We lost so much stuff already,” Felix said.

Campers can leave items in the provided storage bunkers at Centennial for up to 30 days.

