Ellie’s Furcast: AK Bark Fireweed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With winter quickly approaching, it’s time to start planning ahead for cold weather activities. Luckily for Alaskans, AK Bark Fireweed has everything a dog owner could dream of.

“We have found that people really like a pet supply store that focuses on Alaska,” owner Mark Robokoff said, “We kind of have two main thrusts, Alaska made and Alaska needed.”

If you need something, this store has it. From winter booties to locally-made collars and leashes to warm winter jackets, AK Bark Fireweed is a one-stop shop.

“Anything that the big national chains are missing we try to make sure we cover here at AK Bark so that people can buy locally,” Robokoff said.

