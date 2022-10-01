Rain continues for Southeast Saturday

October begins, usually a drier month than September
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral gets a break from the rain, but showers will still be scattered through the weekend as we start a new month.

Rainfall will still be heavy over southeast Alaska, with flooding a concern through the weekend. The area will see the rain end Saturday night and then high pressure takes over. That will lead to clearing with sunshine and drier weather Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

