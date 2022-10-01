School district still short on bus drivers, cohorts to continue

Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage
Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage
By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced plans Friday to activate bus service for the third transportation cohort starting Oct. 3, and that the expected end date for the cohort program won’t be met.

In a letter emailed to parents of district students, Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said that the anticipated end to the use of cohorts for school bus routes will not happen in October.

Bryantt said that 172 of the district’s 228 bus routes were fully operational.

The district hoped to have school bus driver positions fully staffed by October, but was unable to meet that hiring goal. The school district’s website states that an additional 56 drivers are needed to quell the shortage.

Friday’s message to parents did not say how many bus drivers are currently employed by the district, but a separate letter sent last month stated that 168 drivers were on staff, with another 37 in training and 20 potential candidates.

The District also says that it will be introducing new software that will “ensure operational efficiencies” for future bus routes, and is considering a change to start times next school year.

Drivers in Anchorage are encouraged to avoid delays during morning dropoff (7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.) and afternoon pickup hours (2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.) in the areas surrounding the following schools:

  • Begich Middle School
  • Wendler Middle School
  • Bartlett High School
  • Service High School
  • East High School

The district continues to offer hiring incentives for those who sign on as bus drivers, and are still accepting applications.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trees around a Wasilla apartment complex have been leveled by DOT to make room for a road...
New owners of Wasilla 4-plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees
Deb Seaton and George Gee own Side Street Espresso in downtown Anchorage
After 30 years in business a downtown coffee shop will shut its doors on Friday
Fall in Anchorage, Sept. 2022
Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska
Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road and East...
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
Two more inmates have died while in the custody of Alaska’s Department of Corrections,...
Inmate deaths in DOC custody has ACLU demanding answers

Latest News

The corner of Minnesota and Northern Lights was filled with people wearing orange shirts and...
Orange Shirt Day brings awareness to the impact of Indian boarding schools on Alaska Natives
Anchorage Municipal Attorney rules the Golden Lion Hotel can not be used as a homeless shelter
Municipal attorney identifies challenges for using Golden Lion Hotel as homeless shelter
Ellie's Furcast: AK Bark Fireweed
Jordan Flowers as he appeared at arraignment on Feb. 5, 2019.
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder