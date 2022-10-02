Coast Guard rescues boaters southwest of Juneau

PAVLOF HARBOR, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters in stormy conditions southwest of Juneau shortly after 12:40 a.m Saturday, according to an email from the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Sitka lifted a man and a woman after their boat crashed into rocks in Pavlof Harbor.

“Both survivors, who were exhibiting symptoms of hypothermia, were flown to awaiting EMS in Juneau for medical evaluation,” the release wrote.

The Coast Guard 17th District command center received a call around 12:40 a.m. from the boaters on the landing craft Windchaser as they were leaving the boat.

The boaters said that their aluminum landing craft was getting slammed into rocks. The guard then lost communication with the two boaters.

A helicopter crew was launched, and a response boat crew from Juneau and Coast Guard Cutter Pike was sent to the location.

The helicopter crew arrived at the scene and found the boaters immediately.

“Thankfully the mariners had handheld flares that we could see through the driving rain,” Co-pilot Lt. Cody Eager said. “Without those light sources, our chances of seeing them would have been drastically reduced due to extremely poor visibility.”

