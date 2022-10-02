Rain arrives tonight; continues into Sunday

A sunny start to October, but rain arrives tonight and continues into Sunday for Southcentral.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wave of low pressure riding up the Cook Inlet will bring an area of light rain to Southcentral tonight into tomorrow. Rainfall amounts are forecast to be around a quarter of an inch through Sunday afternoon from the western Kenai though the Anchorage bowl and up into the Mat-Su Valleys with another quarter to one-third of an inch expected Sunday night into early Monday. Once again, areas along eastern Prince William Sound (Valdez, Cordova) will see the heaviest rainfall with amounts of 2 to 4 inches expected.

