CDC ends international travel COVID-19 advisories

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.(WIS)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending another COVID-19 procedure.

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the health agency will only post a notice for a country if health officials are concerned about a particular variant or if there is another situation that would change the CDC’s travel recommendations.

This ends the COVID-specific travel notices the agency began back in January 2020.

The agency notes fewer countries are actually testing or reporting COVID cases, which limits their ability to accurately assess those international destinations.

The CDC still advises anyone traveling out of the country to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and follow its guidance for international travel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Currently, Mat-Su Borough Emergency Services are working on rescuing a boy who is stuck in the...
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
Iron Dog Hall of Famer and four-time champion Mark Carr passed away last week.
Iron Dog Hall of Famer, 4-time champion Mark Carr passes away at 63
Jordan Flowers as he appeared at arraignment on Feb. 5, 2019.
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
The trees around a Wasilla apartment complex have been leveled by DOT to make room for a road...
New owners of Wasilla 4-plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Red Cross helping after Hurricane Ian
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again