Driest stretch of weather since July moves in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three consecutive months of placing in the top 10 for precipitation, Anchorage is finally set to see some drier weather.

While some isolated to scattered showers will stick around for Monday, most of the rain today will remain fixated on Prince William Sound. It’s here where up to 0.50 inches of rain looks possible, while the rest of Southcentral Alaska sees hit-or-miss showers. The majority of the region will see rain activity dwindle into the afternoon hours as drier weather is set to make a return. Areas that hold onto more peeks of sunshine through the day will easily warm into the lower 50s. For those in Southcentral that see rain for a good part of the morning, highs will likely stay in the 40s.

The remnants of Typhoon Kulap will continue to affect the Aleutians and Southwest Alaska, but only in the form of breezy and wet conditions. Many areas will see winds less than 30 to 40 mph, with the greatest winds likely remaining across parts of the Aleutians. Kuskokwim Bay remains under a high surf advisory until noon Monday, as water levels are expected to rise 2 to 5 feet above the normal highest tide line. The water levels are peaking as of this writing and are expected to recede through the rest of the morning.

We’ll see a ridge of high pressure briefly build into parts of the Bering Sea and Aleutians into the weekend. This will open the door for somewhat drier conditions and warmer weather for Southcentral. As a result, we’ll see highs begin to warm back into the mid to upper 50s by week’s end. With the drier weather expected for a large portion of Southcentral, it’s likely this could be the longest stretch of dry weather since the first two weeks of July.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a trough of low pressure will begin to move across the state. This will usher in some cooler weather and unsettled conditions. For now, it looks like the rain will arrive through the day Friday and gradually taper off by Sunday. As the front and rain clears the area, the coolest air of the season is set to spill into Southcentral. We could be talking about our first frost/freeze of the season for many.

Have a wonderful Monday!

