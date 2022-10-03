Iditarod veteran, reality TV star injured in Golovin while cleaning up from Merbok

Oct. 3, 2022 FastCast
By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLOVIN, Alaska (KTUU) - Brushkana resident and four-time Iditarod Trail sled dog race finisher Jessie Holmes was injured after traveling to Golovin last week with a group of other mushers to assist in cleaning up after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok ravaged the western coast of Alaska.

During the cleanup efforts, Holmes was reported to have suffered numerous broken bones and is now seeking assistance to pay for medical care.

According to a GoFundMe page started by Stephanie Sampson, Holmes suffered a broken wrist, broken ribs, and other internal injuries.

Related: Flooding, damage reported across western Alaska coastal communities in wake of historic, powerful storm

“He was sent on an emergency medical flight, otherwise known as a medevac, from Golovin to the region’s hospital in Nome,” Sampson wrote. “After further evaluation in Nome, the doctors there determined he needed to be medevaced again, this time to Anchorage where he will go straight into surgery. Jessie currently does not have health insurance; the people of Golovin want to help alleviate Jessie’s financial burden he will face by crowdfunding. Quyana (Thank you)!”

A Facebook post from Sept. 28 has been shared over 200 times asking for donations to assist with Holmes’ recovery, and the GoFundMe has raised nearly $40,000 in six days.

“Alaska’s coast had a big storm Devastating villages,” veteran musher Nic Petit wrote on Facebook. “A hand full of Iditarod mushers went to give a hand One of those gents was Jessie Holmes Jessie got hurt pretty bad in the process.”

State defense forces called into action following remnants of Merbok

Homes is coming off his best finish in the Iditarod — taking third place this year behind Brent Sass and Dallas Seavey. Holmes has raced every year since 2018 and only finished outside of the top 10 twice. Homes won Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Holmes also appears in episodes of the National Geographic reality show “Life Below Zero,” which began in 2013.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Currently, Mat-Su Borough Emergency Services are working on rescuing a boy who is stuck in the...
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
Iron Dog Hall of Famer and four-time champion Mark Carr passed away last week.
Iron Dog Hall of Famer, 4-time champion Mark Carr passes away at 63
Jordan Flowers as he appeared at arraignment on Feb. 5, 2019.
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
The trees around a Wasilla apartment complex have been leveled by DOT to make room for a road...
New owners of Wasilla 4-plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees

Latest News

Homeless residents return for first full day at the Sullivan Arena shelter
Homeless residents return for first full day at the Sullivan Arena shelter
Oct. 3, 2022 FastCast
Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Homeless residents return for first full day at the Sullivan Arena shelter
The first week of October will feature widely scattered showers across Southcentral.
Widely scattered showers to start the first week of October