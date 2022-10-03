Iditarod veteran, reality TV star injured in Golovin while cleaning up from Merbok

GOLOVIN, Alaska (KTUU) - Brushkana resident and four-time Iditarod Trail sled dog race finisher Jessie Holmes was injured after traveling to Golovin last week with a group of other mushers to assist in cleaning up after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok ravaged the western coast of Alaska.

During the cleanup efforts, Holmes was reported to have suffered numerous broken bones and is now seeking assistance to pay for medical care.

According to a GoFundMe page started by Stephanie Sampson, Holmes suffered a broken wrist, broken ribs, and other internal injuries.

“He was sent on an emergency medical flight, otherwise known as a medevac, from Golovin to the region’s hospital in Nome,” Sampson wrote. “After further evaluation in Nome, the doctors there determined he needed to be medevaced again, this time to Anchorage where he will go straight into surgery. Jessie currently does not have health insurance; the people of Golovin want to help alleviate Jessie’s financial burden he will face by crowdfunding. Quyana (Thank you)!”

A Facebook post from Sept. 28 has been shared over 200 times asking for donations to assist with Holmes’ recovery, and the GoFundMe has raised nearly $40,000 in six days.

“Alaska’s coast had a big storm Devastating villages,” veteran musher Nic Petit wrote on Facebook. “A hand full of Iditarod mushers went to give a hand One of those gents was Jessie Holmes Jessie got hurt pretty bad in the process.”

Homes is coming off his best finish in the Iditarod — taking third place this year behind Brent Sass and Dallas Seavey. Holmes has raced every year since 2018 and only finished outside of the top 10 twice. Homes won Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Holmes also appears in episodes of the National Geographic reality show “Life Below Zero,” which began in 2013.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

