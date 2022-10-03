Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023

More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows...
More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows on the fall leg.(reba.com)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Reba McEntire is extending her tour into 2023 with a string of new stops.

More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows on the fall leg, which kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The singer announced Monday that 14 more stops are being added to the tour for spring 2023. She will be joined by opening acts Terri Clark and The Isaacs.

The addition of New York City’s Madison Square Garden marks Reba’s first time ever playing the iconic venue.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

These 14 dates have been added:

  • March 9 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • March 10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
  • March 11 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
  • March 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
  • March 18 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
  • March 23 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
  • March 24 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center (on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time)
  • March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
  • March 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
  • March 31 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
  • April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
  • April 13 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
  • April 14 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
  • April 15 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

For more information, visit Reba’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Currently, Mat-Su Borough Emergency Services are working on rescuing a boy who is stuck in the...
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
Iron Dog Hall of Famer and four-time champion Mark Carr passed away last week.
Iron Dog Hall of Famer, 4-time champion Mark Carr passes away at 63
Jordan Flowers as he appeared at arraignment on Feb. 5, 2019.
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
The trees around a Wasilla apartment complex have been leveled by DOT to make room for a road...
New owners of Wasilla 4-plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees

Latest News

FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation...
US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Jessie Holmes comes into Nome in 2018. (KTUU)
Iditarod veteran, reality TV star injured in Golovin while cleaning up from Merbok
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
FILE - Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year, shortly after the release of a...
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants