Widely scattered showers to start the first week of October

The first week of October will feature widely scattered showers across Southcentral.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Upper level jetstream energy remains in place to keep much of Southcentral “unsettled” for the remainder of Sunday into Monday. Then, a ridge of high pressure, albeit weak, will allow for a dry period beginning late Monday into early Wednesday. Then, another disturbance will bring with it a chance for additional shower activity for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday appears dry and pleasant. Enjoy it because more widespread rain appears likely by next weekend for Southcentral.

