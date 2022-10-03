Widely scattered showers to start the first week of October

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Upper level jetstream energy remains in place to keep much of Southcentral “unsettled” for the remainder of Sunday into Monday. Then, a ridge of high pressure, albeit weak, will allow for a dry period beginning late Monday into early Wednesday. Then, another disturbance will bring with it a chance for additional shower activity for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday appears dry and pleasant. Enjoy it because more widespread rain appears likely by next weekend for Southcentral.

