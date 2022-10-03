Your Christmas tree will cost more this year

Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.
Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.(Flickr via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A symbol of Christmas cheer will cost more this year.

Christmas tree farms say people can expect to pay more for their perfect tree this year.

A survey of 55 wholesale Christmas tree growers found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices. The growers account for about two-thirds of the nationwide supply.

Many of them plan to charge retailers 5% to 15% more, with some saying their trees will be 20% more.

Tree farms do not expect shortages because this year’s harvest looks good, but they say operating costs have gone up over the last year. Those costs include everything from labor and raw materials to shipping trees to retailers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Currently, Mat-Su Borough Emergency Services are working on rescuing a boy who is stuck in the...
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
Iron Dog Hall of Famer and four-time champion Mark Carr passed away last week.
Iron Dog Hall of Famer, 4-time champion Mark Carr passes away at 63
Jordan Flowers as he appeared at arraignment on Feb. 5, 2019.
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
The trees around a Wasilla apartment complex have been leveled by DOT to make room for a road...
New owners of Wasilla 4-plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees

Latest News

Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award...
Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others
Oct. 3, 2022 FastCast
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
A medical examiner said his diagnosis was mistaken, but a woman remains in jail for murder
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger