907 Sports: Relive the first goal in the new era of Seawolf hockey and a regional recap
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Go back to when the first goal in the new era of University of Alaska Anchorage hockey went into the back of the net.
The UAA hockey team was not the only team to watch this week. Regional tournaments for tennis and cross country were on the slate.
Austin Sjong runs through the top four plays of the week.
Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.