Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom

An animal services officer found the coyote hiding out in a bathroom stall, tucked behind a toilet. (Source: Riverside County Department of Animal Services)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Gray News) – Middle schoolers in California had an unusual start to their day when a coyote entered the school building and hid in a student bathroom.

According to Riverside County Animal Services, the coyote was found on the campus of Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School shortly before classes began Monday morning.

School staff called for an animal services officer, who found the coyote hiding out in a bathroom stall, tucked behind a toilet.

Officer Will Luna successfully captured the scared coyote, which is believed to be about 9 months old. Luna then released the animal in a rural area where he said he did not believe it would return to the school.

School staff members told Luna the coyote had been spotted several times in recent weeks, but it had never ventured onto school grounds.

Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in a statement that no one was harmed in the incident.

“We are pleased that this incident was smooth, and all the children were OK and we were able to get the coyote back to its more natural habitat,” Gettis said.

The school is located about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

