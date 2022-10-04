Goose Creek inmate dies, tying record for most deaths in Department of Corrections custody in calendar year

POINT MACKENZIE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Corrections announced that a 15th incarcerated Alaskan has died in the department’s custody in 2022, tying the previous calendar-year record set in 2015.

William Hensley III, 34, was pronounced dead at Goose Creek Correctional Center at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday.

“Hensley had been in DOC custody since 09/01/2022,” the release said. “He was an unsentenced inmate, charged with Online Enticement of a Minor under 16 and Sexual Abuse of a Minor 2.”

After the 13th and 14th deaths of incarcerated Alaskans in department custody were announced last week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska’s Alaska Prison Project Director Megan Edge said an investigation was needed to determine why people in custody were dying at such an alarming rate.

Each of the last three deaths of incarcerated Alaskans has occurred prior to their sentencing hearings. The Alaska Prison Project is a product of the ACLU National Prison Project and is tasked with leading the organization dedicated to ensuring that state-run prisons are in compliance with federal laws requiring that inmates be treated humanely. Edge served as the public information officer for the department from 2017-2019.

