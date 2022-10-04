Mild start but turning chilly by week’s end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine during the middle part of the day allowed temperatures to rise into the middle 50s for many Southcentral locations. At Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, the high temperature of 54 degrees was two degrees shy of tying the record of 56 degrees originally set in 1954, but tied in 2004 and again in 2020. Clouds and widely scattered showers, however, moved back into the region during the evening hours, and they will remain with us into the first part of the overnight hours as well.

An area of low pressure moving across the southern Bering toward Bristol Bay will continue to pump moisture northward from the Gulf of Alaska toward Southcentral. This will mean rain, locally heavy at times, for Kodiak and coastal areas of the Kenai as well as Prince William Sound locations on Tuesday. The Kenai and Chugach Mountains, however, will be Anchorage’s friend by blocking much of the moisture. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with some sunny breaks for Tuesday and early Wednesday for the Anchorage bowl, the Mat-Su Valley, and the Copper River Basin. By late Wednesday afternoon, our luck will run out, and light rain will move back into the area, tapering off early Thursday morning.

Residents along the north coast of the Seward Peninsula around the northwest coast through Kotzebue, Point Hope, on up to Utqiagvik are under a High Wind Watch and a Coastal Flood Watch through Thursday afternoon ahead of what will likely be a powerful storm system taking shape in the Chukchi Sea Wednesday through Friday. Right now, there appears to be a moderate threat of heavy rain, a high threat of damaging wind gusts as high as 65 m.p.h., coastal flooding and beach erosion, along with high surf including waves of 15 to 20 feet. The coast is fragile following the battering it took from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok a couple of weeks ago, so this storm definitely bears watching. It’s a good idea to keep objects and other moveable property away from the coast. Stay tuned to Alaska’s Weather Source throughout the week for updates on this potentially dangerous storm.

Back across southern Alaska, the week will come to an end with another storm system bringing widespread rain, which could be locally heavy in spots on Saturday. Much colder air will follow in the wake of the storm system for Sunday and Monday, laying the foundation for the first snowflakes of the season to fall (but not accumulate) Tuesday morning. Time to bring those plants inside, and take other preparations for the end of the growing season.

