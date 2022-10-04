Mitchell named as executive director of Permanent Fund Corp.

At a special meeting of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Board of Trustees, Acting Revenue Commissioner Deven Mitchell was approved by a unanimous vote to become the next executive director of the corporation.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - At a special meeting of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Board of Trustees, Acting Revenue Commissioner Deven Mitchell was approved by a unanimous vote to become the next executive director of the corporation.

Mitchell was one of three candidates interviewed by the board of trustees, including Melanie Hardin and Morgan Neff. At 6:27 p.m., the trustees returned from executive session to announce Mitchell as the successor to Angela Rodell, who was fired controversially last December.

The trustees said that over 100 candidates were considered before deciding on Mitchell.

