Near-record highs look to affect Southcentral through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A drying trend continues to build into Southcentral Alaska, with most of the rain expected today to remain near the coast.

Many areas are waking up to some breaks in the clouds this morning, leading to some possible sunshine for the first part of the day. While not everyone will see peeks of sun, it will still be a gorgeous afternoon. Highs today will warm back into the low to mid 50s for many areas across the region. The only exception will be for those near the immediate coast and on Kodiak Island. It’s here where rain will gradually build in through the day, as most of the weather over the next few days remains confined to coastal regions.

A warm front currently tracking through the Gulf of Alaska will lead to heavy rain for Kodiak through the day. Coastal regions will see a gradual increase in rainfall into the evening hours. While the next few days don’t look like a washout for coastal regions, we will hold onto some daily periodic showers. The only exception will be for Kodiak, which could see 3 to 5 inches of rain over the next few days.

While many across Southcentral are gearing up for a nice stretch of dry weather, we’re watching our next storm that will impact the state. Residents who live along the north coast of the Seward Peninsula, Northwest Arctic Borough and north towards Utqiagvik will want to watch this incoming storm as it takes shape. It’s looking like the storm will begin to affect the area late Wednesday and last through Friday. Right now, there appears to be a moderate threat of heavy rain, a high threat of damaging wind gusts as high as 65 mph, coastal flooding and beach erosion, along with high surf including waves of 15 to 20 feet. High wind watches and coastal flood watches have been issued for the aforementioned area ahead of the storm. It’s a good idea to keep objects and other moveable property away from the coast. Stay tuned to Alaska’s Weather Source throughout the week for updates on this potentially dangerous storm.

This same storm will drive a cold front through the state, which will lead to widespread heavy rain for Southcentral beginning late Thursday night and lasting into the first part of the weekend. It’s possible we could easily see 1 to 3 inches of rain across Southcentral, with localized heavier amounts. As the rain comes to an end and the front sweeps through the area, highs will fall back into the 40s with lows in the 30s.

With the colder air spilling into Southcentral, the snow levels will lower across the region. While no snow looks likely at sea level, if we manage to see some it will be very short-lived with no accumulation. It’s been entirely too warm for snow to accumulate, but incoming colder air looks to settle into the region and could pave the way for incoming storms to lead to snow accumulation.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

