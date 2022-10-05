High winds and waves return to Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful storm will impact the Chuckchi Sea and the West Coast of Alaska by Wednesday night.

Winds out of the south will blow 30-40 mph, gusting at times to 60 mph. This will stir up wave action for western and south-facing coasts. Beach erosion could occur.

The path of the storm is similar to the mid-September storm that caused extensive damage. Residents should take precautions.

In Southcentral Alaska and Southeast Alaska, warmer air will be felt. Sunshine will build over Anchorage, while other parts of the region will see the continuation of rain showers.

Highs will rise above normal and could get up to 10 degrees warmer. But beware, the temperatures will start to come back down by next week.

Anchorage typically sees its first freezing temperature by Sept. 24. The earliest ever for the city was Aug. 28, 1984. The latest was Oct. 28, 2018.

Wet weather is still expected for the Kenai Peninsula and parts of Prince William Sound on Wednesday and Thursday.

