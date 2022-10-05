Highs break into the 60s for parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of some isolated shoer activity, most of inland Southcentral continues to remain on the dry side. Coastal regions continue to keep periodic showers around, with the heaviest rain falling near Kodiak Island. We’ll see that again for your Wednesday, with the maximum rainfall accumulation looking to be for Whittier and Kodiak at just over an inch of rainfall. While some isolated showers can’t be ruled out for inland regions, the big story for the next 36 hours will be possible record highs.

The average high during the first week of October for Southcentral hovers near 50 degrees, which is where many locations remain this morning under mostly cloudy skies. As a result of the warm start to the day and a warming trend carrying us through Thursday, temperaturess will easily climb into the 50s and 60s today. Enjoy the warmth, because things change in the coming days as a strong storm is set to affect western Alaska.

A strong storm moving into the Chukchi Sea will lead to high winds, coastal flooding/erosion, a storm surge up to 8 feet and seas up to 20 feet. The greatest coastal flooding looks to be along the Chukchi Sea coastline, but flooding could extend all the way south towards the Yukon Delta. While areas recently affected by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok will see impacts from this storm, the greatest threats remain well to the north. Multiple watches, warnings and advisories have been issued through at least Saturday morning, as this will be a multi-day event.

As the rain and associated cold front continue to advance across the state, it’ll bring widespread rain to Southcentral by Friday and Saturday. Many areas could easily see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with some localized heavier amounts. Due to the cold air filling in on the backside of the rain and cold front, we’ll see the snow levels lower across Southcentral. While no snow looks likely to accumulate at sea level, we could see a few flakes make it to the surface if we have any lingering moisture into Sunday morning. As the front exits, temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s for highs. Most of next week will bring highs in the mid 40s, with overnight lows flirting with freezing. Anchorage has yet to officially hit the first freeze of the season, but that will likely occur next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

