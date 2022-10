Preliminary municipal election results roll in

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple municipal elections were held Tuesday around the state, asking Alaskans to elect a variety of assembly, school board and council seats, as well as several propositions up for debate.

Here are the preliminary results:

Bethel

Results updated at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday

Bethel Regional Educational Attendance Area 2-1, Seat A - Annie M. Weyiouanna - 38.07% Robert T. Tokeinna - 30.96% Marcus W. Bar - 28.43% Write-in - 2.54%

Bethel Regional Educational Attendance Area 2-2, Seat C - Irene A. Fagerstrom-Navarro - 79.33% Write-in 20.67%

Bethel Regional Educational Attendance Area 2-3, Seat E - Silas D. Paniptchuk - 96.24% Write-in - 3.76%

Bethel Regional Educational Attendance Area 3, Seat A - Gordon Westlock Jr. - 41.18% Doug Redfox - 26.80% Jason J. Teganlakla - 15.52% Herman B. Hootch - 14.38% Write-in - 2.12%

Bethel Regional Educational Attendance Area 3, Seat C - Christine “Kameroff” Teganlakla - 50.91% Max J. Agayar - 48.27% Write-in 0.82%

Bethel Regional Educational Attendance Area 2-1, Seat E - Edgar P. Hoelscher - 91.78% Write-in 8.22%

Fairbanks-North Star Borough

Results updated at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday

FNSB Assembly Seat B - Brett Rotermund - 51% Kuba Grzeda 49%

FNSB Assembly Seat C - Mindy O’Neall - 100%

FNSB Assembly Seat I - Liz Reeves-Ramos - 52% Barbara Haney - 48%

FNSB School Board Seat C - Brandy Harty - 51% Les Nichols - 49%

FNSB School Board Seat D - Melissa Burnett - 53% Kaneisha Radgosky 47%

Fairbanks City Mayor - Valerie Therrien - 56% David Pruhs - 44%

Fairbanks City Council Seat C - Sue Sprinkle - 44% Richard Croteau - 38% Sean MacDonald - 18%

Fairbanks City Council Seat D - Aaron Gibson - 90% Crystal Tidwell - 10%

Fairbanks City Proposition 1 - Yes 64.5% No 35.4%

Fairbanks City Proposition 2 - Yes 79.2% No 20.8%

North Pole City Council Seat 1 - Jeff Jacobson - 100%

North Pole City Council Seat 2 - Chandra Clark - 100%

Juneau

Results updated at 0:00 p.m. Tuesday night

Assemblymember, Areawide - Carole Triem - 100%

Assemblymember, District 1 - Greg Smith - 100%

Assemblymember, District 2 -Wade Bryson - 100%

Board of Education (2 members) - Deedie Sorensen - 52.2% Emil Robert Mackey III - 47.7%

Kenai Peninsula Borough

Results updated at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday

Homer Mayor - Ken Castner - 95% Write-in - 5%

Homer City Council - Jason Davis - 33% Storm Hansen - 31% Mark Gordon - 14% Kenny Bryant - 14% Jay Baker - 7% Write-in 1%

Kenai Mayor - Brian G. Gabriel Sr. - 67.5% Teea M. Winger - 32.4%

Kenai Council - Alex N. Douthit - 41.8% Victoria J. Askin - 31.7% Glenese Pettey - 26.3%

Seward Mayor - Sue A. McClure 100%

Seward City Council - Randy C. Wells - 56.2% Kevin Finch - 43.7%

Soldotna City Council Seat D - Dave Carey - 73.4% Erick Hugarte - 26.5% Write-ins 0%

Soldotna City Council Seat E - Lisa Parker - 66.9% Garrett E. Dominick - 33.0% Write-ins - 0%

Ketchikan

Results not yet released

Matanuska-Susitna Borough

Results updated at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday

City of Houston Council Seat E - David A. Childs - 76.3% Gina F. Jorgensen - 23.7%

City of Houston Council Seat F- Sandy J. McDonald - 75.2% Paul Stout - 24.8%

City of Houston Council Seat G - Mike Adams - 72.5% Lisa M. Johansen - 27.5%

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.