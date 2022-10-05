Report: Job openings are declining in the U.S.

FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.
FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.(WLOX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports are showing there are fewer places to pick up a paycheck in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 10.1 million job openings last month. That’s down more than a million available positions compared to July, and the lowest it has been since June of 2021.

The most recent job openings and labor turnover survey, known as “JOLTS,” says there are nearly 1.7 vacancies for every person who is looking for a new job. That number is also down slightly from July.

The Federal Reserve likely is happy with a leaner labor market, and analysts say tight employment will likely increase wages and boost inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goose Creek inmate dies, tying most deaths in a decade in Department of Corrections custody in calendar year
Currently, Mat-Su Borough Emergency Services are working on rescuing a boy who is stuck in the...
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
Iron Dog Hall of Famer and four-time champion Mark Carr passed away last week.
Iron Dog Hall of Famer, 4-time champion Mark Carr passes away at 63
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu
Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Homeless residents return for first full day at the Sullivan Arena shelter

Latest News

Investigators in Arizona say ex-employee Scott Joseph Pearson is accused of robbing a hardware...
Ex-employee robs Ace Hardware store after being fired, authorities say
FILE - A man was found shot to death in a Vermont snowbank in 2018 in what prosecutors allege...
Key suspect in murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
Mat-Su assembly to discuss getting rid of voting machines indefinitely
Health experts say the best way to protect yourself from getting severely sick is to get...
It’s best to get COVID-19, flu vaccine early this fall, doctors say
high interest rates leaves home owners struggling to sell
Rising interest rates leave home owners struggling to sell