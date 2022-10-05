Russian nationals detained on St. Lawrence Island after landing in small boat

GAMBELL, Alaska (KTUU) - Village authorities on St. Lawrence Island notified the Coast Guard on Tuesday that two Russian nationals had landed near the community of Gambell in a small boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard released a statement to Alaska’s News Source confirming that “the two Russians were taken into local custody and are being held at the local public safety facility pending further response.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

