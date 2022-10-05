Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting

To help the school avoid another automatic loss, two fellow high school senior girls stepped up to play. (Source: Wewoka Public Schools / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEWOKA, Okla. (Gray News) – A high school football team in a small town in Oklahoma nearly had to forfeit their game due to the lack of players.

The Wewoka High School football team already had to forfeit a game earlier in the season, also due to a lack of players.

To help the school avoid another automatic loss, two fellow high school seniors stepped up to play.

Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to play under the Friday night lights.

A video shared by the Wewoka Tigers shows Davis punting the ball nearly 50 yards. In another clip, Davis kicks off and then makes the tackle on the play.

The Tigers ended up losing the home game 47–14 but were happy to get out and play.

Wewoka is located about 70 miles from Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gas prices have jumped way up in Alaska, seemingly overnight
Gas prices jump way up, but why?
Goose Creek inmate dies, tying most deaths in a decade in Department of Corrections custody in calendar year
The U.S. Coast Guard Healy (WAGB-20) transits through multi-year pack ice in the Arctic Ocean...
Coast Guard’s largest vessel reaches North Pole
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
MSBSD headquarters
Mat-Su School Board to vote on new curriculum requirement for high school students

Latest News

SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
Purdue University police said they are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall...
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody, university says
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Blinken says the US has “made clear our views to OPEC members,” following news of a production...
US has 'made clear our views to OPEC members', Blinken says
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
‘Rust’ cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume