Weather Lab: Rilke Schule fourth graders learn how many raindrops are in a cloud

This week’s Weather Lab included English and German meteorology vocabulary.
Weather Lab: Rilke Schule 4th graders learn how many raindrops are in a cloud
By Melissa Frey
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - How many raindrops are in a cloud? That’s what the students at Rilke Schule German Charter School of Arts & Sciences wanted to know when the Mobile Weather Lab visited their school.

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey taught them how water can transform into different states of matter while these fourth-grade students taught her how to say some key weather words in German.

Check out her answer to the Weather Lab Question of the Week in the video above.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologists for your school or community group.

