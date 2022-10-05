Weather Lab: Rilke Schule fourth graders learn how many raindrops are in a cloud
This week’s Weather Lab included English and German meteorology vocabulary.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - How many raindrops are in a cloud? That’s what the students at Rilke Schule German Charter School of Arts & Sciences wanted to know when the Mobile Weather Lab visited their school.
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey taught them how water can transform into different states of matter while these fourth-grade students taught her how to say some key weather words in German.
