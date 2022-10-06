1 dead following fire at Glencaren Court mobile home community

Oct. 6, 2022 FastCast
By Shannon Cole
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department is reporting that a person has died following a fire on Muldoon Road early Thursday morning.

The department received a call at 4:36 a.m. alerting fire crews to a structural fire at the Glencaren Court mobile home community.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of taking the call and found the structure on fire and filled with thick smoke. Multiple units from the nearby Debarr fire station responded initially, and resources from additional stations were called in.

One occupant of the structure was found dead inside the building.

The cause of the fire and the person’s death is still under investigation.

The decedent’s next of kin has not yet been notified.

