Anchorage ‘sexual predator’ serving 99 years gets 50 more from new convictions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In Superior Court on Tuesday, an Anchorage man was sentenced to serve 50 years for attempted kidnapping, escape and robbery, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law.

Kevin Tuckfield, 35, is currently serving a 99-year sentence after being convicted last year for two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count each of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree assault from Seward in 2015, according to the release.

Online court records show that Tuckfield will face trial next year for three murder charges filed in 2015 stemming from incidents in 2008 — two first-degree murder charges and one second-degree murder charge — and is next scheduled to appear in court for that case on Dec. 5.

In his sentencing ruling, Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth found that Tuckfield was “probably one of the worst offenders this court has sentenced.” Additional findings by Aarseth in sentencing Tuckfield to the maximum terms included observing that Tuckfield is “a sexual predator, ready and willing to victimize” and that “isolation is the sentencing goal.”

In his most recent sentencing announced yesterday, Tuckfield was sentenced to 50 years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree escape and went to a jury trial in June for the charges of first-degree robbery and attempted kidnapping. Prosecutors asked Aarseth to issue the maximum sentence of 20 years for first-degree robbery, 20 additional years on the kidnapping charge, and 10 more years for the second-degree escape charge — all of which Tuckfield was convicted of.

“The trial evidence showed that in March 2015 Tuckfield escaped from the Anchorage Correctional Complex,” the release said. “A few hours later as 36-year-old D.R. was vacuuming her car outside of a car wash on Lake Otis, Tuckfield approached her and told her that he had a gun. Tuckfield then threatened to kill her and forced D.R. into her car. Once inside the car Tuckfield repeatedly struck and punched D.R., forced her seatbelt around her torso, and demanded that she place her head between her legs. D.R. was able to escape and yell for help. Good Samaritans heard D.R., ran to assist her, and tracked a fleeing Tuckfield for a short distance before calling 9-1-1. Anchorage Police apprehended Tuckfield a few blocks away.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.