Another big storm blows into the state

Warnings and advisories impact N-NW Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds are increasing along the western side of the state as a large fall low pressure system hits the state this evening.

High winds will whip up waves, prompting warnings and advisories. Coast Flood Warnings and advisories, High Wind Warnings and a high surf advisory will stretch from the overnight hours to Friday as the storm churns north. Winds have gusted to 67 mph at Savoonga already.

The biggest impacts will be felt in the Kotzebue Sound area and north to Point Lay. South winds are likely to gust up to 75 mph. Beach erosion and flooding could impact the same areas hit by the previous powerful storm, ex-typhoon Merbok.

Southcentral Alaska will see a break on Thursday with just a few showers hanging on. This is all in advance of a change on Friday. A cold front swings south from the northern storm and a disturbance pushing north from the Gulf of Alaska will provide ample moisture in the form of rain. It is possible that snow could fall in the higher elevations.

Southeast Alaska will also enjoy a few dry and sunny days with high pressure building in and then hovering over the panhandle through Friday night.

The hot spot was Klawock with 66 degrees and the cold spot was Arctic Village with 16 degrees.

