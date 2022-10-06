Crash closes inbound traffic on Glenn Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department has reported that inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway will be closed for several hours following a fatal car crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit will be investigating the crash scene.

Drivers should take alternate routes such as Mountain View Drive or Debarr Road.

Outbound traffic remains unaffected at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

